Halliburton to enter drilling services deal with Var Energi

June 08, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by Ankit Kumar for Reuters ->

June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services provider Halliburton HAL.N said on Thursday it would enter into a long-term agreement with Norwegian oil and gas company Var Energi VAR.OL for drilling services.

The planned deal has a duration of five years, Halliburton said, and includes the option of a four-year extension.

However, the companies did not provide the financial details of the agreement.

The deal covers services related to exploration and production drilling for Var Energi across the entire Norwegian Continental Shelf, Halliburton said.

Var Energi has operations in 39 fields, with a production of 220,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Its drilling activities are focused in four hubs - the Balder/Grane area, the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea.

