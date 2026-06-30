Halliburton Teams Up With Shape Digital for AI Asset Management

Halliburton HAL has entered into a strategic collaboration with Shape Digital, a technology company spun out of MODEC, to accelerate the next generation of digital asset performance management, according to Offshore Energy. By combining advanced subsurface intelligence with surface operational data, the partnership aims to provide energy operators with a unified view of their assets, enabling smarter production planning, stronger operational efficiency, enhanced equipment reliability and improved safety throughout the entire asset lifecycle.

The collaboration brings together Halliburton Landmark's Digital Field Solver (“DFS”) with Shape Digital's artificial intelligence portfolio, including Lighthouse, Aura and Reef. This integrated approach allows operators to move beyond isolated decision-making by connecting reservoir models, production systems, equipment health and operational performance into a single intelligent platform.

Unified Digital Ecosystem for Better Production Decisions

Modern energy production requires continuous coordination between reservoirs, wells, processing facilities, production networks and critical equipment. Traditionally, these systems have often been managed separately, creating information gaps that can delay decision-making and reduce operational efficiency.

Through this partnership, Halliburton and Shape Digital are addressing these challenges by creating a unified digital ecosystem that integrates both subsurface and surface intelligence. The combined solution allows production teams to evaluate reservoir behavior alongside equipment performance, facility constraints and operational conditions in real time.

This comprehensive visibility enables organizations to make informed decisions faster while maintaining alignment between production targets and operational capabilities.

HAL’s Landmark DFS Strengthens Production Optimization

At the center of the collaboration is HAL's DFS, a decision support platform designed to integrate reservoir simulations, well performance analysis and production network optimization.

DFS creates a dynamic representation of the complete production environment, allowing engineers and operators to evaluate how changes in one part of the system affect the entire asset. Rather than focusing solely on reservoir output or equipment status, DFS provides a holistic understanding of production performance.

When combined with Shape Digital's AI-powered operational intelligence, the platform becomes even more powerful by incorporating live operational data into production planning.

AI Enhances Equipment Reliability and Operational Visibility

Shape Digital contributes advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”) capabilities through its Lighthouse, Aura and Reef platforms. These solutions continuously analyze both historical and real-time equipment data to identify performance trends, predict potential failures and detect operational anomalies before they develop into larger issues.

The AI systems evaluate equipment behavior while Halliburton's production models provide the broader operational context needed to understand how equipment conditions influence flow rates, production constraints and overall field performance.

This integration enables maintenance teams and production engineers to proactively manage operations instead of reacting to unexpected equipment failures.

Integrated Production Planning Improves Operational Efficiency

One of the primary advantages of the collaboration is its ability to improve integrated production planning.

Reservoir conditions, well performance, facility limitations and equipment reliability constantly evolve throughout the production lifecycle. Managing these variables independently often leads to inconsistent production strategies and operational inefficiencies.

By combining engineering models with operational intelligence, Halliburton and Shape Digital provide a connected view that helps operators evaluate changing conditions across the entire production system. This integrated planning process supports more accurate production forecasts while ensuring operational decisions remain aligned with current asset performance.

The result is greater production consistency and improved resource utilization across upstream operations.

Balancing Energy Efficiency With Production Targets

Energy efficiency has become an increasingly important objective for oil and gas operators seeking to reduce operating costs while lowering emissions.

The integrated platform enables organizations to evaluate production objectives alongside energy consumption, allowing engineers to identify opportunities for improved efficiency without sacrificing output.

Instead of treating energy management as an isolated initiative, operators can optimize both production performance and energy utilization simultaneously through data-driven decision-making.

This capability supports long-term sustainability objectives while maintaining operational profitability.

Strengthening Safety and Asset Integrity Across Production Facilities

Safety remains one of the most critical priorities in oil and gas operations. The combined technology platform helps improve safety by providing continuous visibility into equipment condition, operational risks and production system performance.

AI continuously monitors operational behavior, identifying early indicators of equipment degradation or abnormal operating conditions. When integrated with Halliburton's production models, these insights help operators understand how technical issues may impact the wider production system.

This proactive approach allows organizations to address potential risks before they escalate, supporting stronger asset integrity and reducing operational disruptions.

Real-Time Operational Intelligence Supports Faster Decision-Making

Production environments are constantly changing due to fluctuating reservoir conditions, equipment performance, market demands and operational constraints.

Halliburton and Shape Digital's integrated solution enables continuous monitoring of these variables, allowing production teams to respond rapidly to changing operating conditions.

Rather than relying solely on scheduled reporting or historical analysis, operators gain access to real-time intelligence that supports faster, more consistent operational decisions.

This increased responsiveness improves production stability while minimizing downtime and operational uncertainty.

MODEC Expands Its Digital Transformation Strategy

As the parent organization behind Shape Digital, MODEC continues to invest heavily in digital innovation across its global operations.

The company has developed decades of expertise in floating production, storage and offloading engineering, procurement, construction, installation, leasing and operations. Shape Digital serves as the vehicle for extending that operational knowledge into the broader energy industry through advanced digital technologies.

Its growing portfolio includes predictive maintenance systems, AI-enabled digital twins, greenhouse gas reduction technologies and digital barrier management solutions designed to improve operational efficiency and safety.

MODEC also continues expanding its internal Digital & Analytics capabilities, transforming operational data into actionable intelligence that supports safer, more reliable and cost-effective production.

Digital Asset Performance Management: A Competitive Advantage

As oil and gas assets become increasingly interconnected, operators require solutions capable of integrating engineering expertise, operational intelligence and artificial intelligence into one comprehensive decision framework.

The collaboration between HAL and Shape Digital reflects a broader industry shift toward intelligent production systems where every operational decision is supported by real-time data, predictive analytics and system-wide visibility.

Rather than managing reservoirs, wells, facilities and equipment independently, operators can now evaluate the complete production environment as a connected asset. This unified perspective enables more accurate forecasting, earlier identification of production constraints, stronger maintenance planning, enhanced operational resilience and improved business performance.

Conclusion

The partnership enhances digital asset performance management by combining Halliburton Landmark's DFS with Shape Digital's AI-driven operational intelligence. This integrated platform improves production planning, equipment reliability, energy efficiency, safety and operational decision-making, helping energy operators maximize asset performance while supporting long-term efficiency and reliability.

HAL's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, HAL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Delek US Holdings DK and Crescent Energy Company CRGY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Phillips 66 PSX, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Delek US is valued at $2.93 billion. It is a U.S.-based downstream energy company that focuses on refining crude oil and distributing petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, TN, Delek US operates through two main segments: refining and logistics.

Crescent Energy is valued at $3.34 billion. It is an independent U.S. energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Crescent Energy operates primarily in the Eagle Ford, Permian and Uinta basins.

Phillips 66 is valued at $68.82 billion. It is a diversified energy company that refines crude oil, markets petroleum products, and operates midstream, chemicals, and renewable fuels businesses. Phillips 66 operates across the United States and internationally.

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