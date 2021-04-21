Markets
Halliburton Swings To Profit In Q1, Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Co. (HAL) reported Wednesday a first-quarter net income attributable to company of $170 million or $0.19 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.02 billion or $1.16 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter plunged to $3.45 billion from $5.04 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

