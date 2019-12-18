Halliburton Stock Has Taken Off. Analyst Says That May Be Ending.

The oil-and-gas-services company depends on U.S. drilling activity for revenue, and recent trends in the energy industry aren’t promising.

Halliburton, the oil-and-gas services company, has been the best-performing large-capitalization energy stock over the past three months, rising more than 15% on hopes that its results will improve over the next year. But one analyst thinks the stock’s rise could stall,

BMO analyst Daniel Boyd downgraded the stock (ticker: HBO) to Market Perform from Outperform on Wednesday, based on the company’s underlying fundamentals and underwhelming cost cuts.

Boyd maintained his target of $23 for the stock price. Shares were up 0.2% in midday trading on Wednesday to $24.74. West Texas Intermediate oil futures were also up about 0.2%, while the S&P 500 had risen by 0.1%.

Halliburton didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The company depends heavily on U.S. onshore drilling for revenue, and recent trends aren’t promising. Oil producers have cut back on rigs and competition has risen in oil services. Next year, growth in U.S. production is expected to slow and output may be flat in 2021.

Oil companies’s capital spending is dropping.

“We continue to expect U.S. E&P capex to decline by a high-single-digit level in 2020 with risk skewed to the downside,” Boyd wrote.

Halliburton has acknowledged that its core business is in trouble and has said it would cut costs to improve its financial situation. But Boyd thinks its cuts aren’t impressive enough to change the situation.

Write to Avi Salzman at avi.salzman@barrons.com

