Halliburton Slips To Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Co. (HAL) reported Monday a fourth-quarter net loss attributable to company of $17 million or $0.02 per share, compared to net income of $295 million or $0.34 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding severance and other charges, adjusted net income for the quarter was $100 million or $0.11 per share. On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter plunged to $2.98 billion from $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter.

