Halliburton slashes dividend by 75% in latest cost-cutting move

May 20 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co HAL.N on Wednesday slashed its quarterly dividend by 75%, the latest in a string of cost cutting moves to cope with the dramatic plunge in oil prices that began in March.

The company set a dividend of $0.045 per share payable on June 24, down from $0.18 per share paid on March 25.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.