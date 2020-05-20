US Markets
HAL

Halliburton slashes dividend by 75% in latest cost-cutting move

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co on Wednesday slashed its quarterly dividend by 75%, the latest in a string of cost cutting moves to cope with the dramatic plunge in oil prices that began in March.

May 20 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co HAL.N on Wednesday slashed its quarterly dividend by 75%, the latest in a string of cost cutting moves to cope with the dramatic plunge in oil prices that began in March.

The company set a dividend of $0.045 per share payable on June 24, down from $0.18 per share paid on March 25.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular