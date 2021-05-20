US Markets
HAL

Halliburton shareholders vote against executive compensation plan

Contributors
Liz Hampton Reuters
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Halliburton Co's shareholders voted against the oilfield services provider's proposed executive compensation plan in an advisory motion, the company said on Thursday.

By Liz Hampton and Arunima Kumar

May 20 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co's HAL.N shareholders voted against the oilfield services provider's proposed executive compensation plan in an advisory motion, the company said on Thursday.

Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said the company was "disappointed by the shareholder advisory vote" and that it had led its peers in shareholder returns despite challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and a supply and demand imbalance in oil markets.

Halliburton did not provide vote tallies. The company revised its executive compensation program in 2019 and received 91% approval of the plan from shareholders last year.

Shares of Halliburton are up about 18% year-to-date to $22.38 as oilfield activity has slowly returned amid higher prices.

Miller and other executives pledged to cut salaries last year after the pandemic crippled the oil market and set off a wave of layoffs in the industry.

Although Miller cut his base salary by $200,000 between 2019 and 2020, he received some $9.7 million in stock awards, versus $3.6 million the previous year. Overall, his compensation was 293 times the median compensation for Halliburton employees, the company said in an April filing.

Chief Financial Officer Lance Loeffler's base salary jumped from $650,000 to $709,000 between 2019 and 2020, and his earnings were also bolstered by stock awards.

Halliburton in April said the sharp increase in 2020 compensation was due to changes to the plan and reporting.

Companies are not required to comply with advisory votes.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Cynthia Osterman)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular