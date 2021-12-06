US Markets
HAL

Halliburton says the world is entering a period of oil scarcity

Contributor
Liz Hampton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Richard Carson / Reuters

Oilfield services firm Halliburton on Monday said the world was headed for a period of oil scarcity following years of underinvestment in fossil fuel development.

DENVER, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oilfield services firm Halliburton HAL.N on Monday said the world was headed for a period of oil scarcity following years of underinvestment in fossil fuel development.

"I think that for the first time, in a long time, we will see a buyer looking for a barrel of oil, as opposed to a barrel of oil looking for a buyer," Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said at an oil and gas conference in Houston.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 571 8115; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAL

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular