Halliburton Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Co. (HAL) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to company was $1.65 billion or $1.88 per share, compared to net income of $664 million or $0.76 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $285 million or $0.32 per share, compared to $358 million or $0.41 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Quarterly revenues was $5.19 billion, down from $5.94 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter.

The company expects its international growth to continue in 2020.

In Tuesday pre-market trade, HAL is trading at $24.30, up $0.34 or 1.42 percent.

