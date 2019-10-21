Markets
Halliburton Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on October 21, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.halliburton.com

To listen to the call, dial (888) 393-0263 (US) or +1 (973) 453-2259 (International).

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (US) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International) with passcode 6347766.

