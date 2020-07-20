Markets
HAL

Halliburton Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Halliburton Company (HAL) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on July 20, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.halliburton.com

To listen to the call, dial (844) 358-9181 (US) or +1 (478) 219-0188 (International).

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (US) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International), passcode 4673833.

