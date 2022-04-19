US Markets
Halliburton profit rises as strong crude prices boost drilling demand

Rithika Krishna Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Richard Carson / Reuters

Halliburton Co posted a rise in first-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as a rally in crude prices boosted demand for its oilfield services and equipment.

The Houston, Texas-based company's adjusted net income was $314 million, or 35 cents per share, for the quarter to March 31, compared with $170 million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.

