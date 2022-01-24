US Markets
HAL

Halliburton profit rises as higher crude prices boost drilling demand

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

Halliburton Co posted a rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Monday as higher crude oil prices drove up demand for its oilfield services and equipment.

Adds background on crude prices, CEO comment

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co HAL.N posted a rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Monday as higher crude oil prices drove up demand for its oilfield services and equipment.

U.S. oil prices CLc1 rose more than 50% last year and have made a strong start to 2022, hovering around $85 a barrel, thanks to the global economic recovery and supply cuts by producer group OPEC.

That has encouraged producers to ramp up drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising 68% year-over-year to 586 at the end of the fourth quarter, according to Baker Hughes data.

"I am excited about the accelerating multi-year upcycle. I expect the macro industry environment to remain supportive and the international and North America markets to continue their simultaneous growth," Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in a statement.

The Houston, Texas-based company's adjusted net income was $320 million, or 36 cents per share, for the quarter to Dec. 31, compared with $160 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.

Rivals Schlumberger SLB.N and Baker Hughes BKR.O topped market expectations for fourth quarter earnings last week.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAL SLB BKR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular