Halliburton profit rises 6% as oilfield activity rebounds on higher prices

Arathy S Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

Halliburton Co on Wednesday reported a 6% rise in first-quarter adjusted profit from the previous three months, as a rebound in oil prices from pandemic lows fueled drilling activity and demand for oilfield services.

Adjusted net income attributable to company rose to $170 million, or 19 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from the $160 million, or 18 cents per share, in the fourth quarter.

