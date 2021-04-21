Halliburton profit rises 6% as oilfield activity rebounds on higher prices

April 21 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co HAL.N on Wednesday reported a 6% rise in first-quarter adjusted profit from the previous three months, as a rebound in oil prices from pandemic lows fueled drilling activity and demand for oilfield services.

Adjusted net income attributable to company rose to $170 million, or 19 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from the $160 million, or 18 cents per share, in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.