Halliburton profit falls 32% on weak N. America drilling

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co HAL.N reported a 32% slump in quarterly profit on Monday, hit by a slowdown in shale drilling in North America, its biggest market.

Net profit attributable to Halliburton fell to $295 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $435 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10% to $5.55 billion.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Taru Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

