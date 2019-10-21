US Markets

Halliburton profit falls 32% on weak N. America drilling

Shariq Khan Reuters
Taru Jain Reuters
Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co reported a 32% slump in quarterly profit on Monday, hit by a slowdown in shale drilling in North America, its biggest market.

Net profit attributable to Halliburton fell to $295 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $435 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10% to $5.55 billion.

