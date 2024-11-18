Halliburton price target lowered to $34 from $35 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Halliburton (HAL) to $34 from $35 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Q3 results were slightly below consensus and the firm’s view, but Q4 guidance was “more meaningfully below expectations,” the analyst noted. The firm lowered its price target commensurate with its estimate revisions, the analyst tells investors.

