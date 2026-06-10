Halliburton Powers Pampa Energia's Vaca Muerta Digital Expansion

Halliburton Company HAL has strengthened its position as a leading provider of digital and operational solutions through a new multi-year agreement with Pampa Energía. The partnership is designed to support the digital transformation of Pampa’s unconventional operations in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta formation, one of the world’s most promising shale resources.

As global demand for energy solutions grows, this collaboration between HAL and Pampa Energía marks a pivotal step in modernizing shale development. With cutting-edge technologies and a focus on performance optimization, Halliburton is well-positioned to drive long-term value in one of the world’s most promising energy basins.

Vaca Muerta: Argentina’s Most Promising Shale Resource

At the center of this emerging energy partnership lies Vaca Muerta, one of the world’s most significant unconventional shale resources located in Argentina’s Neuquén Basin. Over the past decade, the formation has evolved into a global focal point for shale gas development, backed by its vast reserves and rapidly improving production efficiency.

The surge in output from Vaca Muerta has been driven by horizontal drilling technology and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing, techniques that enable producers to unlock gas trapped in dense shale rock formations. The technological advances have allowed Argentina to dramatically expand unconventional production, transforming the country from a seasonal gas importer into a potential regional exporter.

For Argentina, the opportunity is profound. As production from Vaca Muerta grows, Argentina is positioning itself as a central energy supplier for South America.

Advancing Digital Transformation at Scale

As development activity in Vaca Muerta continues to accelerate, Pampa Energía is focused on scaling operations efficiently while improving decision-making and execution. Halliburton will support these objectives through a comprehensive digital transformation program that integrates advanced technologies with operational workflows.

The initiative reflects Halliburton’s commitment to helping energy companies unlock greater value from their assets by combining trusted data, scientific expertise and industrial-grade artificial intelligence.

A Comprehensive Digital Program

Under the agreement, Halliburton will deploy an integrated suite of digital solutions that includes digital orchestration, high-resolution reservoir modeling, logistics optimization and energy-efficiency management.

By aligning data governance, automation and scientific models, the program is expected to increase decision velocity, improve coordination across teams and enhance overall operational performance. The approach demonstrates Halliburton’s ability to configure scalable digital solutions tailored to customers’ evolving needs.

Supporting Long-Term Growth in Vaca Muerta

The collaboration is expected to play a key role in supporting Pampa Energía’s ambitious growth plans. The company aims to expand production by up to 45,000 barrels per day by 2027, and Halliburton’s digital framework will help ensure that growth is achieved with operational consistency and capital discipline.

In addition to supporting current development objectives, the platform establishes a foundation for future digital expansion as activity across the unconventional play increases.

Strengthening Halliburton’s Digital Leadership

The agreement highlights Halliburton’s growing influence in digital transformation across the energy sector. By helping operators convert data-driven insights into actionable results, the company continues to position itself as a strategic partner for customers seeking greater efficiency, productivity and long-term value creation in increasingly complex operating environments.

HAL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Houston, TX-based Halliburton is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world, offering a variety of equipment, maintenance, and engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors. Currently, HAL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some top-ranked stocks like Imperial Oil Limited IMO, Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC and Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Calgary-based Imperial Oil is one of the largest integrated oil companies of Canada, mainly engaged in oil and gas production, petroleum products refining and marketing, and the chemical business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMO’s 2026 earnings indicates 70.7% year-over-year growth.

Findlay, OH-based Marathon Petroleum is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPC’s 2026 earnings indicates 180.8% year-over-year growth.

Houston, TX-based Occidental Petroleum is an integrated oil and gas company with significant exploration and production exposure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OXY’s 2026 earnings indicates a 162% year-over-year growth.

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