Halliburton posts third-straight quarterly loss amid shale slump

July 20 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co HAL.N on Monday posted its third straight quarterly loss as the oilfield services provider recorded a $2.1 billion impairment charge due to weak demand from North American customers reeling under lower oil prices.

The company reported a net loss of $1.7 billion, or $1.91 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $75 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges, Halliburton earned 5 cents per share.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

