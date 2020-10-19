US Markets
HAL

Halliburton posts loss as oil rout hits services demand

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Richard Carson / Reuters

Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co on Monday posted its fourth consecutive quarterly loss as this year's slump in oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand for its services.

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co HAL.N on Monday posted its fourth consecutive quarterly loss as this year's slump in oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand for its services.

Net loss attributable to the company was $17 million, or 2 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $295 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAL

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular