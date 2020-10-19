Halliburton posts loss as oil rout hits services demand

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co HAL.N on Monday posted its fourth consecutive quarterly loss as this year's slump in oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand for its services.

Net loss attributable to the company was $17 million, or 2 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $295 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

