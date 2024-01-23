Halliburton posts higher fourth-quarter profit

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Halliburton's HAL.N fourth-quarter profit beat market expectations on Tuesday as strength in offshore and overseas drilling activities boosted demand for oilfield services and equipment.

The Houston-based company said adjusted net income stood at 86 cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 80 cents per share according to LSEG analysts.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

