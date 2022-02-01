Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Halliburton:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$22b - US$4.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Halliburton has an ROCE of 9.7%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 6.2% generated by the Energy Services industry, it's much better.

NYSE:HAL Return on Capital Employed February 1st 2022

In the above chart we have measured Halliburton's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Halliburton. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 245%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Halliburton appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 22% less capital to run its operation. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Bottom Line

From what we've seen above, Halliburton has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Given the stock has declined 40% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Halliburton that we think you should be aware of.

While Halliburton may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

