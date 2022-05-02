US Markets
Halliburton names Eric Carre as new CFO

Rithika Krishna Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

May 2 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co HAL.N on Monday named Eric Carre as its new chief financial officer, replacing Lance Loeffler.

