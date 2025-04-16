Halliburton & Nabors Unveil First Automated Drilling in Oman

Halliburton HAL and Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR have reached a breakthrough by completing the first fully automated surface and subsurface execution of rotary and slide drilling operations in Oman. This breakthrough sets a new standard for land-based drilling, showcasing the power of advanced digital technologies to improve efficiency and performance in the oil and energy sector.

At the core of this technological feat lies the powerful integration of Halliburton’s LOGIX automation platform and Nabors' SmartROS rig operating system. Together, these cutting-edge solutions enabled a closed-loop drilling system that dramatically enhanced operational efficiency, consistency and real-time decision-making. Wells delivered ahead of schedule, with higher average rates of penetration and reduced non-productive time, set a benchmark for future digital drilling initiatives.

New Frontier in Drilling Automation

This achievement is not just a technical milestone, it is a statement of leadership. Halliburton and Nabors, a Hamilton-based oil and gas drilling company, have showcased how synergized digital ecosystems can transform complex drilling operations into streamlined, autonomous processes. The integration of advanced real-time analytics, remote control and data-driven orchestration allowed for seamless management of drilling parameters, setting a new standard for precision and performance.

Steve Haden, senior VP of Project Management at Halliburton, highlighted the success of the breakthrough in improving efficiency, consistency and reliability. The wells were completed ahead of schedule, with better drilling rates and less downtime, showcasing the Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company’s leadership in drilling automation.

Unlocking Efficiency Through Innovation

What makes this accomplishment even more remarkable is its immediate impact on well construction timelines. The automation of both rotary and slide drilling not only optimized performance but also reduced drilling time, a critical factor in improving the economic viability of oil and gas projects in the region. By minimizing human intervention and maximizing system intelligence, Halliburton and Nabors proved that digital automation is not a vision for the future, rather, it is a powerful solution available today.

Why This Matters for the Middle East and Beyond

The strategic importance of this development goes far beyond a single project in Oman. As global energy demands grow, the need for faster, safer and more cost-effective drilling operations becomes paramount. This milestone sets a precedent not only for the Middle East, a hub for oil and gas activity, but also for global markets looking to adopt automated, data-centric drilling solutions. By leveraging the power of digital platforms like LOGIX and SmartROS, Halliburton and Nabors have created a model that other operators can replicate, enhancing global competitiveness and supporting a transition toward more intelligent energy exploration.

Road to Fully Autonomous Drilling

What comes next is a natural progression toward full autonomy. With the success in Oman serving as a proof of concept, it is clear that digitally enabled rigs, capable of self-optimizing in real time, are no longer science fiction. These are fast becoming the industry standard. From enhancing safety through remote operations to enabling faster learning curves via integrated experience management, the benefits of automation span across every facet of drilling. This is not just a win for Halliburton and Nabors, it is a win for the entire sector and the regions that depend on efficient resource development.

Conclusion

The collaboration between Halliburton and Nabors in Oman marks a turning point in the future of drilling. This project proves that digital transformation can deliver faster, smarter and more efficient results. As the industry embraces automation, this achievement serves as a powerful example of what is possible when innovation and collaboration drive the way forward.

