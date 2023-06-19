News & Insights

Halliburton, Nabors In Deal To Collaborate On Well Construction Automation

June 19, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Oil field services companies Halliburton Co. (HAL) and Nabors Industries (NBR) announced Monday an agreement to provide well construction automation solutions.

Under the deal, Halliburton and Nabors will collaborate together on their technologies with initial deployment in Iraq. These technologies automate well construction services from planning to execution across both subsurface and surface equipment and environments.

They will work together on Halliburton Well Construction 4.0 digital surface and subsurface drilling technologies, the LOGIX Autonomous Drilling Platform, and the Nabors SmartROS universal rig controls and automation platform and RigCLOUD high-performance digital infrastructure platform.

Halliburton and Nabors will engage on further opportunities to expand projects for other customers in countries around the world.

Steve Haden, senior vice president, Halliburton Project Management, said, "Halliburton's and Nabors' efforts will make it easier for customers to deploy Halliburton's automation solutions that can enhance rig capabilities, lower well construction costs, and reduce operational risks."

