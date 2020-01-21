Halliburton Lost $1.7 Billion. Here's Why the Stock Is Up.

Adjusted earnings per share at Halliburton, the oil-services company, were higher than Wall Street expected.

Adjusted earnings per share were higher than Wall Street expected.

Halliburton stock slipped, and then moved higher, after the oil-services company released a mixed fourth-quarter earnings report.

Halliburton posted a $1.7 billion loss, after taking a $2.2 billion write-down, largely because of a slowdown in drilling in North America. On an adjusted basis, though, Halliburton (ticker: HAL) posted earnings per share of 32 cents, ahead of analysts’ expectations for 29 cents.

North American revenue fell 21% sequentially, even worse than some analysts had expected. The company has acknowledged that it needs to drastically reorganize its business in the U.S., its core market. Halliburton has been laying off staff and scrapping drilling equipment over the past year. Part of its impairment charge was for severance costs.

Like top competitor Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton has vowed to cut back on less-profitable areas instead of chasing a declining market for oil services. The company noted it had created $900 million in free cash flow for the year, “demonstrating our ability to generate consistent free cash flow throughout different business environments,” said CEO Jeff Miller in a statement.

The write-down may prove to be a turning point, as long as other metrics keep pointing up, one analyst wrote after the release. Stephens analyst Tommy Moll said that “this development, particularly if coupled with earnings call commentary indicating continued emphasis on margins and rationing of capital for 2020, provides the positive rate of change signal investors have sought.”

Moll rates the stock at Outperform with a $30 price target. Shares edged downward in premarket trading, but then moved up, with a gain of 0.5% to $24.08 shortly after the open.

The company’s free cash flow can cover its dividend and buybacks. That is a healthier position than at some other oil companies, whose spending is higher than their cash flow.

Halliburton’s international business has been performing better, with revenue rising 10% sequentially and for the full year. “For the full year, revenue increased in all international regions and in both our divisions,” Miller said.

Write to Avi Salzman at avi.salzman@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.