Halliburton Lands Strategic Vaca Muerta Contract With YPF

Halliburton Company HAL has secured a multibillion-dollar contract from YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF to deliver bundled unconventional completions services in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta formation. The award, granted by YPF after a competitive bidding process, establishes a long-term, exclusive partnership aimed at unlocking the full potential of one of the world’s most significant shale resources outside North America. This strategic collaboration with YPF will help contribute the industry's most advanced technology to Argentina.

As global demand for efficient and cleaner energy solutions grows, this collaboration between HAL and YPF marks a pivotal step in modernizing shale development. With cutting-edge technologies and a focus on performance optimization, Halliburton is well-positioned to drive long-term value in one of the world’s most promising energy basins.

Unlocking a World-Class Shale Resource

Located in the Neuquén Basin, Vaca Muerta is a globally important energy asset, holding the second-largest shale gas reserves and the fourth-largest shale oil reserves. This collaboration positions Halliburton at the center of Argentina’s efforts to scale production and enhance recovery from this high-potential formation.

HAL’s Advanced Technology Driving Performance

A key highlight of the contract is Halliburton’s deployment of intelligent completion solutions. These technologies provide real-time reservoir insights, enabling operators to monitor and control well performance remotely. By integrating electric systems, automation and data analytics, the company aims to optimize production while navigating complex well conditions.

Additionally, Halliburton, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), will introduce its ZEUS electric fracturing services internationally for the first time. The agreement also includes the OCTIV Auto Frac service, part of its digital fracturing ecosystem, designed to ensure consistent execution and improved operational efficiency.

Digital Integration and Emissions Reduction

The project emphasizes a modern, integrated approach combining electrification, automation and digital workflows. This not only enhances operational consistency but also contributes to reducing emissions intensity — an increasingly critical focus in the energy sector.

A unified digital platform will support advanced subsurface monitoring and enable phased integration of next-generation fracturing technologies, setting a new benchmark for unconventional resource development globally.

Strengthening Halliburton’s Global Footprint

This deal significantly expands Halliburton’s presence in Argentina and underscores strong customer confidence in its technological capabilities. By partnering with YPF, the company reinforces its leadership in unconventional fracturing while advancing innovation and sustainability in energy production.

Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider top-ranked stocks like California Resources Corporation CRC and Permian Resources Corporation PR. Both California Resources and Permian Resources sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

California Resources is an independent energy and carbon management company focused primarily on California. The company operates two reportable segments: oil and natural gas, and carbon management (Carbon TerraVault). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRC’s 2026 revenues indicates 2.8% year-over-year growth.

Midland, TX-based Permian Resources is an independent oil and gas company. The company solidifies its footprint in the Permian Basin as a major operator in one of the most productive oil regions in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PR’s 2026 earnings indicates 20.3% year-over-year growth.

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Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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