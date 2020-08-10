Halliburton, Honeywell Join To Deliver Digital Solutions That Increase Asset Productivity

(RTTNews) - Halliburton (HAL) and Honeywell (HON) have entered into a collaboration to maximize asset potential, reduce execution risk and lower the total cost of ownership for oil and gas operators. The collaboration will leverage Halliburton Landmark's DecisionSpace 365 E&P cloud applications and Honeywell Forge, an industrial analytics software solution.

Jointly, the companies will bring deep domain expertise in subsurface and surface operations with the latest digital innovations to help operators address operational efficiency, asset productivity and risk across their business.

