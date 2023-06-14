Halliburton (HAL) Wins Well Completions Contract for HyNet

Halliburton Company HAL has emerged as a key player in the field of carbon capture and storage (“CCS”) by securing a contract for the HyNet North West project in Liverpool Bay, the United Kingdom. As the first CCS initiative in the country, the HyNet project aims to reduce carbon emissions by capturing carbon dioxide from various industries and storing it in depleted reservoirs beneath Liverpool Bay.

This blog delves into the details of the contract and explores the significance of Halliburton's involvement in this groundbreaking CCS project.

Halliburton's Role in the HyNet Project

Halliburton has been awarded a prestigious contract to provide completions, liners, and monitoring products and services for the CCS system within the HyNet North West project. The company will leverage its expertise and resources to manufacture and deliver the necessary equipment from its completion manufacturing center in Arbroath, the United Kingdom.

HAL will develop innovative well completions and monitoring solutions, specifically tailored to the requirements of the HyNet project. By collaborating with the project stakeholders, the company aims to deliver cutting-edge solutions that contribute to the overall success of this CSS endeavor.

Advancing Carbon Capture and Storage

The HyNet North West project represents a milestone in the United Kingdom's efforts to combat climate change. By adopting advanced CSS techniques, the project will play a vital role in reducing carbon emissions and transitioning toward a cleaner and more sustainable future. Halliburton's participation in this initiative underscores its commitment to environmental stewardship. It also showcases the company’s leadership in CCS projects.

Storing captured carbon dioxide in depleted underground reservoirs (as part of the CSS process) has certain benefits. This not only prevents the release of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere but also enables safe and secure storage of carbon dioxide over the long term.

The Significance of the HyNet Project

Liverpool Bay, with its depleted reservoirs, offers an ideal location for the storage of captured carbon dioxide. It ensures isolation from the atmosphere and minimizes environmental impact.

The successful implementation of the HyNet project will build a platform for future CCS initiatives, both within the United Kingdom and abroad. It serves as a flagship project that demonstrates the viability and effectiveness of CSS as a means to combat climate change and transition toward a low-carbon economy.

Halliburton's Commitment to Sustainability

As a leading provider of oilfield services, Halliburton recognizes the importance of developing innovative solutions that address the challenges of climate change and contribute to a more sustainable future. The company's extensive experience in the energy industry, coupled with its dedication to technological advancements, positions it as a trusted partner in the development and implementation of CSS solutions.

Conclusion

Halliburton's contribution to the HyNet project demonstrates its ability to develop and deliver innovative solutions tailored to the unique requirements of CCS initiatives.

