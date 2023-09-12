Halliburton (HAL) Unveils Intelevate Downhole ESP Service

Halliburton Company HAL, a leading provider of products and services to the energy industry, introduced Intelevate, a new data science-driven platform. This innovative platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools that facilitate the design, construction and operation of end-to-end electrical submersible pump (ESP) monitoring solutions, all customizable to meet specific needs.

The Challenges of ESP Monitoring

ESPs, a critical component of many oil and gas production systems, could be a major source of revenues for operators. However, ESPs can also be complex and expensive to maintain, and can often fail prematurely.

How Intelevate Uses AI and Machine Learning to Improve ESP Performance

Intelevate uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical and real-time data from ESPs to identify potential problems. This allows operators to take corrective actions before a failure occurs, which could save time and money. Intelevate also provides operators with insights into how to optimize their ESP systems for maximum performance. For example, the platform can help operators identify the best settings for their ESPs, or it can recommend changes to the well design or production strategy.

A Collaborative ESP Monitoring Experience

Intelevate goes beyond mere technology, offering a collaborative experience that enhances customer decision making. Halliburton provides dedicated petroleum engineers, field technicians and application engineers who are always available to offer monitoring support. This commitment is part of Halliburton's mission to maximize asset value for its customers. The platform, with its remote operation capabilities, enhances sustainability and raises value creation through digital solutions, AI and machine learning.

In conclusion, Halliburton's Intelevate platform is a game changer for the oil and gas industry. This platform marks a milestone in the field of ESP monitoring. By combining data science, real-time information and expert support, operators can make informed decisions, optimize their ESP systems, and ultimately maximize asset value while ensuring safe and sustainable operations.

Halliburton, based in Houston, TX, is one of the biggest oilfield service companies in the world, providing a range of construction, engineering and maintenance services to the energy, industrial and government sectors.

