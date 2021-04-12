Halliburton (HAL) to Offer Innovative Subsea Control System

Halliburton Company HAL teamed up with Optime Subsea to provide umbilical-less operations and subsea controls for offshore completion and intervention activities to improve operating efficiency, barring any complications.

Optime is a Norway-based company, which focuses on providing well completion and well intervention systems for subsea applications.

Notably, Halliburton will implement Optime’s advanced Remotely Operated Controls System, which is the first-ever subsea control system, to its completion landing string services for efficient and reliable access to subsea wells.

Moreover, both companies will provide intervention and workover control system services using Optime’s Subsea Controls and Intervention Light System (“SCILS”) technology. Notably, the SCILS technology is a remote digitally-enabled system, which backs Halliburton’s subsea intervention expertise. The company will likely offer innovative technologies across its international portfolio.

The global alliance improves remote capabilities and offers a capital-efficient solution that enables customers to reduce safety risk, operational footprint, setup and run-time. Importantly, both companies will unite their efforts to advance subsea technologies and more customers will be able to benefit from the cost-effective subsea solutions.

The combination of Halliburton’s well-established services and Optime’s innovative controls and intervention technology will likely drive continuous improvements in the energy industry and will deliver additional safety and efficiency to offshore operations.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Halliburton is one of the largest oilfield service providers.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its stock has gained 68.1% compared with the industry’s 32.5% growth.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

The company currently sports a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked players in the energy space are Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDS.A, CNOOC Limited CEO and Chevron Corporation CVX, each currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shell’s earnings for 2021 are expected to rise 16.2% year over year.

CNOOC’s earnings for 2021 are expected to grow 12.1% year over year.

Chevron’s earnings for 2021 are expected to rise 14.6% year over year.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CNOOC Limited (CEO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Chevron Corporation (CVX): Get Free Report



Halliburton Company (HAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.