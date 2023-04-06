Halliburton (HAL) to Deliver Digital Solutions to Petrobras

Oilfield service major Halliburton’s HAL subsidiary Landmark recently announced that its iEnergy digital platform was selected by Brazilian oil and gas company Petrobras PBR to manage the subsurface issues faced by it.



The agreement makes Halliburton’s entire Landmark DecisionSpace 365 Geoscience Suite available to Petrobras, which includes certain sophisticated technologies to help in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. The Rio de Janeiro-based integrated player’s adoption of DecisionSpace 365 is part of its ongoing efforts to modernize operations and leverage digital technologies for better functional efficiency.



Investors should know that Halliburton’s iEnergy digital platform — behind the DecisionSpace 365 cloud applications — provides state-of-the-art solutions for different aspects of the upstream industry, together with high-performance processing and machine learning.



Apart from optimizing Petrobras’ operations. HAL's digital solutions will use advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to help PBR make informed, real-time decisions. This will improve PBR’s operational efficiency and reduce downtime.

Halliburton — which offers a variety of equipment, maintenance, and engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors



Meanwhile, investors interested in the energy sector might look at operators like NOW Inc. DNOW and Sunoco LP SUN



NOW Inc.: DNOW beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. NOW Inc. has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.3%, on average.



DNOW is valued at around $1.2 billion. NOW Inc. has seen its shares edge up 1.4% in a year.



Sunoco LP: SUN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings twice in the trailing four quarters. Sunoco has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.6%, on average.



Sunoco is valued at around $4.4 billion. SUN has seen its shares gain 7.7% in a year.

