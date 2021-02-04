Halliburton (HAL) to Back KOC Digital Transformation Strategy

Halliburton Company HAL announced that it has been accorded a contract by Kuwait Oil Company (“KOC”) to participate in the latter’s North Kuwait Project for their digital transformation by maintaining and developing digital solutions.

KOC's activities involve the exploration, drilling and production of oil and gas within Kuwait. The company’s responsibilities also include the storage and delivery of crude oil to tankers for export.

The collaboration would enable KOC to boost its data-to-decisions cycle. Notably, this will take place by developing and implementing digital twins of the field by availing Halliburton’s DecisionSpace 365, which is a cloud-based subscription service for E&P applications, to automate the working method. Based on open architecture, the cloud-based subscription service will assist the KOC experts to model, optimize and utilize insightful working methods in order to achieve optimal production and asset operations.

The contract will build on Halliburton’s aim to increase reservoir recovery and production. Importantly, the applicability of cloud computing, IoT and existing technologies provides new working procedures as well as improves the engineering process, time schedules, and enables virtual and autonomous reservoir optimization.

In 2020, Halliburton entered a number of agreements to supply its DecisionSpace 365 to various energy companies, including Pertamina, Petronas and Neptune Energy, to optimize productivity.

Company Profile

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Halliburton is one of the largest oilfield service providers.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Ecopetrol S.A. EC, Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD and Eni SPA E, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ecopetrol’s 2021 earnings are expected to increase 161.1% year over year.

Pioneer’s 2021 earnings are expected to rise 334.5% year over year.

Eni’s 2021 earnings are expected to rise 315% year over year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Halliburton Company (HAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Get Free Report



Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eni SpA (E): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.