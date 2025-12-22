Halliburton (HAL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Halliburton (HAL) closed at $28.19, marking a +1.7% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators's shares have seen an increase of 7.36% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3%.

The upcoming earnings release of Halliburton will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 21, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.54, showcasing a 22.86% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.39 billion, down 3.92% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.26 per share and a revenue of $21.87 billion, signifying shifts of -24.41% and -4.69%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% higher. Currently, Halliburton is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Halliburton is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.92.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

