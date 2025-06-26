Halliburton (HAL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Halliburton (HAL) closed at $20.64, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had gained 2.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.12%.

The upcoming earnings release of Halliburton will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 22, 2025. On that day, Halliburton is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.75%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.46 billion, indicating a 6.42% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

HAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.37 per share and revenue of $21.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -20.74% and -4.7%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.21% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Halliburton holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Halliburton is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.54. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.74.

We can additionally observe that HAL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.33.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

