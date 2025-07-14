Halliburton (HAL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Halliburton (HAL) closed the most recent trading day at $22.02, moving -4.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators have depreciated by 0.47% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.89%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Halliburton in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 22, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.45 billion, down 6.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.35 per share and a revenue of $21.81 billion, demonstrating changes of -21.4% and -4.92%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Halliburton. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.84% lower. As of now, Halliburton holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Halliburton is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.84. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.56.

It is also worth noting that HAL currently has a PEG ratio of 3.64. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.59 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, placing it within the bottom 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

