Halliburton (HAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Halliburton (HAL) closed the most recent trading day at $38.18, moving -3.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.65% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.07%.

Shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators witnessed a loss of 5.17% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 2.71%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Halliburton in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 21, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.54, reflecting a 1.82% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.48 billion, indicating a 0.5% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

HAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $22.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.31% and +0.21%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.15% upward. Halliburton is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Halliburton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.71.

Also, we should mention that HAL has a PEG ratio of 1.71. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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