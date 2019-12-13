Halliburton (HAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Halliburton (HAL) closed at $23.99, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had gained 19.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

HAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 21, 2020. On that day, HAL is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.12 billion, down 13.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $22.31 billion, which would represent changes of -36.32% and -7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HAL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower. HAL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, HAL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.97.

Meanwhile, HAL's PEG ratio is currently 4.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.