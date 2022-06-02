Halliburton (HAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Halliburton (HAL) closed the most recent trading day at $41.04, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had gained 8.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 14.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.5%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Halliburton as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Halliburton is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.71 billion, up 26.98% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $19.19 billion, which would represent changes of +76.85% and +25.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Halliburton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Halliburton has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.63 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.83, which means Halliburton is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

