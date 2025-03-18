Halliburton (HAL) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Halliburton (HAL) closed at $25, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.71%.

Shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators witnessed a loss of 3.59% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 1.46% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Halliburton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.61, marking a 19.74% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.26 billion, down 9.29% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.63 per share and a revenue of $22.28 billion, representing changes of -12.04% and -2.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Currently, Halliburton is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Halliburton has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.57 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.17.

Also, we should mention that HAL has a PEG ratio of 3.55. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, placing it within the bottom 49% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

