Halliburton (HAL) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

Halliburton (HAL) closed at $19.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.53% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had gained 3.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Halliburton in its upcoming release. On that day, Halliburton is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.46 billion, down 6.42% from the year-ago period.

HAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.37 per share and revenue of $21.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -20.74% and -4.67%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.86% lower. Halliburton is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, Halliburton is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.43. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.32 of its industry.

It's also important to note that HAL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.26 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.