Halliburton (HAL) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

Halliburton (HAL) closed at $33.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had gained 2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.6% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Halliburton as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 19, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.84 billion, up 15.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $23.76 billion, which would represent changes of +44.65% and +17.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower within the past month. Halliburton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Halliburton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.3.

Investors should also note that HAL has a PEG ratio of 0.42 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

