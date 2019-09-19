Halliburton (HAL) Stock Moves 0.53%: What You Should Know

Halliburton (HAL) closed the most recent trading day at $20.92, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily of 0%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had gained 11.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HAL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 21, 2019. In that report, analysts expect HAL to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.89 billion, down 4.61% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $23.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of -31.05% and -2.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HAL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.78% lower within the past month. HAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, HAL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.68, so we one might conclude that HAL is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that HAL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

