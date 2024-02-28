Halliburton (HAL) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Halliburton (HAL) ending at $34.95, denoting a -0.03% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.55%.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators's stock has dropped by 5.03% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Halliburton in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 4.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.68 billion, up 0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $24.32 billion, indicating changes of +9.58% and +5.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.21% decrease. Halliburton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Halliburton has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.9.

We can additionally observe that HAL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.