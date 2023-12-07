Halliburton (HAL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Halliburton (HAL) closed at $34.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.8%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had lost 7.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.39%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Halliburton in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.80, marking a 11.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.79 billion, up 3.7% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.07 per share and a revenue of $23.1 billion, indicating changes of +42.79% and +13.79%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. Halliburton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Halliburton is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.31.

Investors should also note that HAL has a PEG ratio of 0.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

