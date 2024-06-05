Halliburton (HAL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Halliburton (HAL) closed at $33.48, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.19% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.96%.

Shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators witnessed a loss of 8.95% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Halliburton in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.80, showcasing a 3.9% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.95 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.39 per share and a revenue of $24.3 billion, indicating changes of +8.31% and +5.59%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Halliburton possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Halliburton is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.

It is also worth noting that HAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry stood at 0.87 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.