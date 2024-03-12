Halliburton (HAL) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Halliburton (HAL) closed at $36.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.25% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.54%.

The the stock of provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators has risen by 6.17% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Halliburton in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.75, indicating a 4.17% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.68 billion, showing a 0.1% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $24.32 billion, which would represent changes of +9.58% and +5.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Halliburton should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Halliburton is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Halliburton is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.55.

Also, we should mention that HAL has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry stood at 0.95 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

