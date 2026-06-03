Halliburton (HAL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Halliburton (HAL) closed the most recent trading day at $41.03, moving +2.24% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.21%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators had lost 3.81% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.39%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Halliburton in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.54, marking a 1.82% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.48 billion, indicating a 0.5% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.34 per share and a revenue of $22.23 billion, representing changes of -3.31% and +0.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Halliburton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.15% higher. At present, Halliburton boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Halliburton is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.13. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.33 for its industry.

Meanwhile, HAL's PEG ratio is currently 1.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.