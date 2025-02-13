Halliburton (HAL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Halliburton (HAL) reported revenue of $5.61 billion, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.64 billion, representing a surprise of -0.55%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Halliburton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- North America : $2.21 billion versus $2.24 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.7% change.

: $2.21 billion versus $2.24 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.7% change. Revenues- Middle East/Asia : $1.65 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

: $1.65 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year. Revenues- Europe/Africa/CIS : $795 million versus $744.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

: $795 million versus $744.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change. Revenues- Latin America : $953 million compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year.

: $953 million compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year. Revenues- Drilling and Evaluation : $2.43 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

: $2.43 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%. Revenues- Completion and Production : $3.18 billion versus $3.22 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.

: $3.18 billion versus $3.22 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change. Operating income- Completion and Production : $629 million compared to the $622.38 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $629 million compared to the $622.38 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating income (loss)- Corporate and other : -$65 million compared to the -$96.81 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: -$65 million compared to the -$96.81 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating income- Drilling and Evaluation: $401 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $416.96 million.

Shares of Halliburton have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

