Halliburton (HAL) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Halliburton (HAL) closed at $30.02, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators's shares have seen an increase of 0.33% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.66%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Halliburton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.70, showcasing a 18.6% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.65 billion, indicating a 1.47% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3 per share and a revenue of $22.99 billion, demonstrating changes of -4.15% and -0.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Halliburton. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.97% lower. Halliburton presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Halliburton's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.52.

One should further note that HAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.78. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

