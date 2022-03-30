Halliburton (HAL) Recruited by Energean for Greece Project

The Houston, TX-based oilfield services firm, Halliburton Company HAL, announced that it won a contract from Energean to evaluate the carbon storage potential of the Prinos basin in Greece. Energean is an independent exploration and production company that focuses on developing resources in the Mediterranean and the U.K. North Sea. It holds the full operatorship interest in the Prinos license, south of the mainland of Northern Greece.

Halliburton declared that its carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) specialists would work in collaboration with Energean to gauge the Prinos area’s carbon dioxide storage complex. The scope of work in this project, which got underway in early March, comprises long-term plume modeling, characterizing the storage complex and a conceptual development blueprint with performance modeling.

Martin White, vice president of Halliburton Europe, Eurasia and Sub-Saharan Africa, stated that the project would be the first end-to-end CCS subsurface evaluation partnership between an operator and an energy services provider in Europe. He also mentioned that his company is excited to form a solid relationship with Energean for a project that would utilize both HAL’s vast carbon storage knowledge and Energean’s deep local understanding of the Prinos areas.

“We are excited to collaborate in this landmark project with Halliburton,” remarked Katerina Sardi, Energean Managing Director and Country Manager in Greece.

Halliburton Company is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world, offering a variety of equipment, maintenance, and engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors. The company operates in more than 80 countries. Founded in 1919, Halliburton employs more than 40,000 people and operates under two main segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation.

